Christopher & Banks Corporation (OTCQX:CBKC -6.4% ) will open majority of its stores to the public on May 4 at reduced store hours and with minimal associate coverage due to customer demand.

Keri Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Prior to the pandemic we were pleased with the momentum of our business as positive comparable sales extended through February. Overall, we believe that the strategies we developed and executed prior to the pandemic will continue to benefit our performance in the future. Our near term priority is to methodically execute the reopening of our store base.

The company plans to continue to conserve capital and carefully manage expenses.

The majority of the store and headquarter teams will remain on furlough throughout May.