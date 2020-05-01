Are you ready for some football? The NFL is planning to play a full football season, starting on time in September and ending with a Super Bowl in Tampa.

"Based off of what we are learning from the medical community and how people are handling this domestically and abroad, we are being deliberate with reasonable and responsible planning about what can work in our environment and what we can incorporate to protect the health and safety of all involved," says a league exec.

The NFL will consider playing in empty stadiums or neutral sites depending on the COVID-19 situation in the fall. The league is also reportedly considering Saturday games if college football is canceled or diminished.

NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), CBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), ESPN (NYSE:DIS) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) all stand to benefit if the NFL season is played in full. It would also be a big shot in the arm for newly-public DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) as well.