Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +1.7% ) wants to direct much of the cash flow increases stemming from the gold price rally to shareholders, even as the industry faces production cutbacks due to the spread of the coronavirus, CEO Sean Boyd says.

Expecting gold to hit a new high in U.S. dollars, "what we need as an industry is to make sure that the bulk of that gets returned to shareholders," Boyd said on today's earnings conference call, adding that will be part of the company's focus.

Agnico reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $21.6M vs. a year-ago net income of $37M, but adjusted Q1 earnings and revenues both exceeded expectations.

Cash provided by operating activities increased to $163.4M, largely due to higher gold sales volumes and higher realized prices.

The company expects gold production to gradually ramp up in Quebec, Mexico and Nunavut in H2, averaging 480K-500K oz. in the period.

For the full year, Agnico now estimates gold output of 1.63M-1.73M oz., compared to withdrawn guidance of 1.875M oz.