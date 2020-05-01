W&T Offshore (WTI -5.2% ) temporarily delays filing its Q1 2020 10Q due to circumstances related to COVID-19 spread.

Reports Q1 production increase 61% Y/Y of 53,553 Boe/day (48% liquids), near the high end of W&T’s guidance range

As of April 30, 2020, W&T has temporarily shut-in production of ~3,300 Boe/d in selected oil-weighted fields operated by the Company but maintains production at its Mahogany field and its key natural gas fields at Mobile Bay complex.

W&T was notified that production at non-operated fields that may potentially be shut-in by its other working interest owners; third-party curtailments are currently estimated at ~3,400 Boe/d net to W&T.