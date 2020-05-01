The abrupt halt to economic growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic precipitated a sharp sell-off in the leveraged loan market in March, effectively shut the primary market, writes S&P Global Ratings' Taron Wade in a report on global credit trends.

The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index tumbled by 12.37% in March, the second steepest monthly decline in its 23-year history.

"Uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic and the economic crisis has left the timing of the leveraged loan market's revival up in the air," Wade writes.

Several weeks of stability will be needed before there's any attempt to open the primary market, especially with large M&A deals.

"And there are still some bulky commitments on the shadow calendar, such as LogMeIn (LOGM -0.1% ) and Caesars(CZR -3.2% )/Eldorado (ERI -11.3% )," according to the report.

Global bond issuance will likely contract 9% in 2020, S&P Global analysts write in the report.

S&P Global economists expect the global economy to contract by 2.4%% this year, expecting an "especially deep" recession near term to start to recover in Q3.

"Risks remain firmly on the downside," as social distancing measures in many countries lasting longer than initially expected.

