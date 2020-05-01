Century Aluminum (CENX +8.3% ) jumps as much as 20% after analysts said Q1 results pointed to improving costs and free cash flow generation in 2020.

Q1 1Q adjusted EBITDA was $28.1M vs. a year-ago loss of $44.1M; total shipments fell 1.7% Y/Y to 202.9K metric tons.

Century's cash position at the end of Q1 was $147.6M and revolver availability was $55.5M.

The company also provided details of cost cuts in its earnings presentation, which included a freeze on discretionary spending and hiring, canceled salary increases and the suspended rebuild of the fifth potline at the Hawesville, Ky., smelter.

B Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes says Century's cost reduction plan creates path to positive free cash flow in 2020, adding that the Q1 beat was due mostly to higher aluminum price realizations and significantly improved operating costs.

BMO Capital's David Gagliano, who rates the stock at Outperform, says the company's cost improvements are offsetting "exceptionally weak" aluminum prices.