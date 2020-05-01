Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Cloud services and subscriptions, $339.5M (+42.3% Y/Y); Customer support, $322.9M (+3.9%); License, $81.1M (-17.9%); Professional and other, $71.3M (flat).

Operating cash flows of $329.6M (+15.2 Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA of $259.5M (-0.9%).

The company is undertaking a restructuring plan that will cost ~$80M to $100M and will be completed by the end of FY21.

Post restructuring, OTEX anticipates annualized cost savings of ~$65M to $75M.

In addition, Company is taking pre-emptive measures due to the impact of COVID-19, incl. reduced discretionary spending and temporarily reducing the salaries.

Previously: Open Text EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (April 30)

Previously: Open Text declares $0.1746 dividend (April 30)