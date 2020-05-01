Goldman Sachs (GS -3.2% ) and Koch Industries' real estate investment arm are close to agreements to provide mREIT Ladder Capital (LADR -4.8% ) with new debt financing to bolster its balance sheet, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Goldman Sachs is in advanced talks to underwrite a commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation comprising ~$500M of loans at ~65% advance rate on a matched-term, non-recourse, and non-mark-to-market basis.

Also in advanced discussions with Ladder, Koch Real Estate Investments would provide a $200M senior secured credit facility backed by existing loans and not linked to mark-to-market pricing.

Koch would also get the right to buy more than $30M of Ladder's common stock at a premium to its current share price, some of the people told Bloomberg.

The credit facility from Koch would give Ladder flexibility to work with existing borrowers by easing near-term pressure on underlying loan collateral, one of the people said.

It's different from traditional repurchase agreements, which often trigger margin calls when borrowers are in default.

