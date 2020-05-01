Prices for the parts of beef used in fresh hamburgers have jumped amid short ground beef supply, a development that's hitting some fast-food chains hard, Restaurant Business notes.

That effect is landing hard on Wendy's (WEN -3.7% ), which emphasizes fresh-beef burgers. “As you’ve likely read, there have been challenges among protein suppliers across North America," the company says. "We are working closely with our supplier partners and restaurant teams to minimize the impact to our customers and continue to monitor this closely.”

Decreased restaurant demand has meant plentiful product in some areas, but beef particulars make a difference here: Many fast food chains buy both 50% beef trim and 90% lean, for better quality control, but a decline in output combined with high demand from still-operating chains and groceries has pushed 50% trim to $1.93/pound this week (a three-year high), up from $0.25/pound on April 1.