April likely saw the depth of the impact of COVID-19 on the oil industry, as early signs indicate that demand for petroleum products is beginning to rise around the world, particularly in China and the U.S., Exxon Mobil (XOM -6% ) CEO Darren Woods said on the company's earnings conference call.

"There are some encouraging early signs in the transportation sector, particularly road transportation," Woods said. "On aviation, that's probably going to take a little bit longer. We haven't seen an uptick in that space yet."

Exxon will retain the ability to ramp up work on big projects even while cutting spending to manage through short-term pain, the CEO said.

In the Permian Basin, reduced capital spending primarily will affect 2021 since most of 2020 production is locked in with the work already completed; the company expects volumes will decrease by 110K-150K boe/day from previous estimates.

Exxon expects to ramp rigs down by ~75% in the Permian over the course of the year, ending the year at ~15 rigs.

In Guyana, Woods foresees a delay in future developments of 6-12 months, pushing its production objective of more than 750K bbl/day into 2026.

"The long-term fundamentals that drive our business have not changed," Woods said, although "it's going to be a very challenging summer."