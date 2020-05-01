Solaris Oilfield (SOI -7.3% ) reports net loss of $33.2M, a turnaround from net income of $23.4M in Q1 2019 impacted by impairment charges of ~$47.8M.

Adjusted net income decreased 20% Y/Y $14.8M, revenues were down 13% to $47.8M.

Free cash flow was $11M

During the quarter, an average of 83 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, a 27% decrease from Q1 2019, due to a sharp decline in active hydraulic fracturing crews, as oil & gas operators reduced budgets and activity amid lower oil & gas demand and prices.

The Company expects activity could decline by 75% to 85% sequentially in Q2 as many operators plan to temporarily pause completion activities

Solaris also expects FY2020 capital expenditures to be $10M, unchanged from the guidance issued in the Company’s operational update in early April but reduced from its original $20M-$40M expectation.

Previously: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (April 30)