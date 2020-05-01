Stock decline steepens on earnings, economy woes

May 01, 2020 12:34 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor80 Comments
  • Stocks continue to sink led by the energy and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • The decline started at the open after Amazon's (-7.6%) results disappointed and Exxon (-5.9%) posted its first quarterly loss in more than 30 years.
  • Tesla (-9.7%) drops after Elon Musk tweets that the carmaker's stock price is too high.
  • In addition, two U.S. manufacturing gauges illustrated the stark drop-off in April activity; for the first time in the U.S. manufacturing PMI index's history, output expectations turned negative.
  • The Nasdaq slides 3.4%, S&P 500 falls 2.9%, and the Dow is off 2.5%.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield slips 2 basis points to 0.63%.
  • Crude oil rises 2.7% to $19.34 per barrel.
  • By S&P 500 sector, energy declines 5.9% and consumer discretionary drops 4.8%, while consumer staples (-0.6%) and communication services (-1.5%) fall the least.
  • In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.8%, but finishes the week up 1.2%; FTSE 100 ended the session down 2.3% but the week up 0.2%; the DAX fell 2.2% in the session, rose 3.3% for the week.
  • The U.S. Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 98.92.
