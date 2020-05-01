COVID-19 will not have a material impact on Cameco's (CCJ +2.4% ) remaining deliveries this year, but the timing of the shipments might be affected, CEO Tim Gitzel said on today's earnings conference call.

The driver to restart production at the suspended Cigar Lake mine will be "the health and safety of our employees," Gitzel said, while the company estimated the cost to keep Cigar Lake on care and maintenance are C$7M-C$9M per month.

Cameco is "well positioned to withstand a prolonged public health crisis" without drawing on its credit facility, according to CFO Grant Isaac, who also expects the "steady broad-based inflation" in uranium prices in the spot market will continue.