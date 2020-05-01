Amid high-profile advertising challenges, Facebook (FB -2% ) may lose a key seal of approval that reassures advertisers on spending effectiveness, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Media Rating Council, the media industry's watchdog on measurement, says Facebook could lose accreditation because of deficiencies in its reports on ad effectiveness. While that wouldn't formally lead to any particular consequence, it could put a real ding into Facebook's share of ad budgets going forward.

MRC says Facebook has failed to address advertisers' concerns stemming from a 2019 Ernst & Young audit, particularly in how it reports and measures data on video ads. “This feedback should be considered a strong message to Facebook," it says.

That audit came after widespread concern around Facebook overstating video viewing statistics for more than two years (in some cases, by as much as 80%).

And Facebook's response will be closely watched, one ad exec says: "They are grading their own homework, so we have to know that their measurements can be trusted."