Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -2.2% ) trades lower despite beating Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, as it plans to maintain its quarterly cash distribution at the current level for the rest of 2020.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $386.4M vs. $380.5M in the year-earlier quarter.

Magellan says Q1 distributable cash flow was $306.5M vs. $318M a year ago, but foresees full-year DCF of $1B-$1.075B vs. prior guidance of $1.2B.

Magellan expects distribution coverage for 2020 of 1.1x-1.15x the amount necessary to pay cash distributions for the year, generating excess cash of $75M-$150M, while it continues to target distribution coverage above 1.2x once refined products demand returns to more historical levels and the commodity price environment stabilizes.

The company says it will not be immune to effects from the dramatic decline in oil prices this year, including impacts due to lower blending profits and tenders as well as weaker demand for refined products.

Magellan expects lower base refined products demand, with the low end assuming declines of 25% in gasoline, 5% in distillate and 70% in aviation in Q2 followed by a month of transition before demand recovers; aviation is the exception, with decline continuing at 25% through 2020.

Construction activities at Magellan's West Texas refined products pipeline expansion and new Midland terminal are in final stages, with both to begin operations in early Q3, while the Saddlehorn pipeline expansion is expected to be available in late 2020.