Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -3.7% ) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.65 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.54 and up from $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total net revenue of $358.3M beat the consensus of $357.2M and increased 28% Y/Y, reflecting higher trading volumes across each business segment, particularly in options and futures, which include proprietary index products, SPX options and VIX options and futures.

Q1 total adjusted operating expenses of $98.6M rose 5% Y/Y due to higher compensation and benefits expense, reflecting increased incentive-based compensation.

Q1 options revenue of $188.5M rose 36% Y/Y; U.S. equities revenue of $86.6M increased 14%; Futures revenue of $26.2M was up 15%, and Global FX revenue of $16.9M rose 22%.

For the year, Cboe expects adjusted operating expenses of $419M-$427M, down $16M from its previous guidance range of $435M-$443M.

Reaffirms year guidance for depreciation and amortization expense of $34M-$38M, excluding expected amortization of acquired intangible assets of $120M.

Also reaffirms year guidance for effective tax rate of 26.5%-28.5% and capex of $65M-$70M.

Maintains 2020 synergy target of $85M.

