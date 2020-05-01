AdvanSix (ASIX +5.7% ) reported Q1 sales decline of 4% Y/Y to $302.71M, due to 11.5% unfavorable impact of market-based pricing.

Q1 EBITDA was $28.63M (-31.9% Y/Y); and margin declined by 390 bps to 9.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $19.72M, compared to $42.08M a year ago; and FCF was negative $14.38M.

Company had ~$31M of cash on hand with ~$87M of additional capacity available under the revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020.

Company expects nylon demand weakness to continue; Ammonium sulfate to remain steady; and an improved acetone supply/demand.

Company expects FY20 Capex to be $80M to $90M ; pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $30M to $35M; and impact to 2020 pre-tax income of $5M to $10M.

