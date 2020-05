The count of drilling rigs active in the U.S. falls by 57 on top of last week's decline of 64, dropping the total to 408 for the sixth consecutive decline in Baker Hughes' weekly survey.

U.S. oil rigs shed 53 to 325 after losing 60 a week ago, while gas rigs fell by 4 to 81 and 2 rigs remain classified as miscellaneous.

WTI June crude oil +3% to $19.41/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DTO, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX