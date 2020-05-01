Gap (GPS -7.0% ) says global licensing heavyweight IMG will be its first multi-brand, exclusive licensing rep.

Through the partnership, IMG is expected to deliver cross-category product extensions that increase existing consumer touchpoints while engaging with and introducing new audiences around the world to Gap brands.

IMG will first focus on Gap, Banana Republic and Janie and Jack in an effort to extend their reach and help bring complementary products to market. The companies are also exploring categories including baby equipment and baby care, home décor and textiles, and furniture.

