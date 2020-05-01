Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) are considering merging their UK operations, Telefonica's O2 and Liberty Global's Virgin Media, Bloomberg reports.

Shares have moved sharply higher on the news: LBTYA now +9.7% ; TEF +4.4% .

A deal could come as soon as next week; Telefónica is set to announce earnings next Thursday.

Along with its pay TV, broadband and phone packages, Virgin Media sells mobile service that runs on BT's (OTCPK:BTGOF) network; that arrangement is set to shift to Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) next year.

And wireless firm O2 had 34.5M customers using its network at the end of last year.