WarnerMedia (T -1.7% ) has signed a deal with Hulu (DIS -3.0% ) to distribute HBO Max on its May 27 launch.

That builds on an existing relationship between the two; other WarnerMedia networks are currently available to Hulu's Live TV subscribers.

Existing HBO on Hulu subscribers will get access to HBO Max at launch at no added cost (with some limited exceptions). Eligible new and existing Hulu subscribers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through the service for the $14.99/month base price.

Hulu is the latest launch partner for the high-stakes platform, joining AT&T itself, YouTube TV, Charter, Google and Apple.