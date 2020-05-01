Barrick Gold (GOLD +3.6% ) says a Papua New Guinea court ruling has ordered the government to review its request for a lease extension for the Porgera gold mine.

The company says the PNG National Court order calls on both sides to negotiate before returning to court in a week to report on the progress of talks.

If the talks fail to reach agreement, the court would appoint an accredited mediator to facilitate the negotiations.

Barrick and China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) - which earlier this week warned the government that it was hurting relations with China - each hold a 47.5% stake in the mine.