T-Mobile (TMUS -1.9% ) put a bow of sorts on Sprint's performance heading into the April 1 merger completion, disclosing via SEC filing Sprint's operating metrics for Q1.

The company cautions that the numbers aren't indicative of future results as part of T-Mobile, but they do give a picture into Sprint's last hours as a solo operator.

Sprint easily cleared Street expectations by adding 502,000 net postpaid customers for the quarter. That came due to data devices, though, where net adds of 850,000 were offset in part by a net decline in postpaid phone subs of 348,000.

Postpaid churn rose 5 basis points to 1.86%.

Prepaid net losses were 10,000, a year-over-year improvement of about 20,000. Prepaid churn ticked up to 4.41% from 4.37%.

Wholesale and affiliate net adds were 46,000, vs. a year-ago decline of 147,000.

Overall, total end-of-period connections were 54.7M, up slightly from last year's 54.5M.

T-Mobile will release Sprint's stand-alone financial results later, once an audit is completed.