Pretium Resources (PVG +9.8% ) surges after Q1 earnings exceeded expectations, as gold production and prices rose from a year ago.

Pretium says operations at its Brucejack mine in British Columbia have continued through COVID-19, and Q1 gold production rose 4.7% Y/Y to 82,888 oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $996/oz. of gold sold, while silver output climbed 14% to 123.9K oz.

The company expects to achieve its 2020 gold production guidance of 325K-365K oz. as well as AISC guidance of $910-$1,060/oz.

Q1 free cash flow totaled $41.8M at an average realized gold price of $1,605/oz., compared with free cash flow of $35M and an average price of $1,319/oz. in the year-ago period.