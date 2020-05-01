A headline across the Bloomberg says Kroger (NYSE:KR) is putting in place limits on the purchases of some meat products in their stores.

It's continuation of the slow-moving train wreck occurring in the U.S. food supply chain.

Update at 3:15 PM ET: According to CNN, Kroger is putting in place purchase limits on ground beef and fresh pork in some stores, while at least one other sizable grocer (Wegman's) says it expects to soon be out of stock of at least certain cuts of meats.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union says processing plant closures have cut 25% from pork capacity and 10% from beef - that stands against a 40% rise in meat sales of late as consumers try and get ahead of possible shortages.

Kroger "feel(s) good" about its ability to maintain protein on its shelves, but takes note of "challenges" experienced by some vendors. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), on the other hand, does not expect to set any limits on meat purchases.

Previously: 'Millions of pounds of meat to disappear' - Tyson (April 27)