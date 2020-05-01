Another court case ahead for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and VirnetX (NYSEMKT:VHC) as Eastern Texas District Judge Robert Schroeder says a new trial on damages is necessary.

Schroeder cites a November appeals court decision that dismissed part of the $503M verdict against Apple.

Due to the new trial, the judge says that VHC's requests for pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest, and a sunset royalty are moot.

Jury selection for the new trial starts on August 17.

Read the full court order here.