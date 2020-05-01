A Chesapeake Energy (CHK -14.7% ) bankruptcy filing or distressed capital restructuring is a "virtual certainty" in the next few months, even as the company has six months of liquidity, S&P Global Ratings says.

The ratings firm cuts its credit rating for Chesapeake to CC from CCC, expecting the company to restructure ahead of $135M in interest payments due in July and a $208M debt maturity in August.

S&P cuts Chesapeake's unsecured debt to C on the expectation that those creditors will get a recovery of 10%-30%.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Chesapeake may be preparing a bankruptcy filing.