Phillips 66's (PSX -10.1% ) 13 U.S. and European refineries ran in the high 60% range in April, as the company coped with lower demand due to the coronavirus, CEO Greg Garland said during today's earnings conference call.

"We found ways to get down to lower utilization than we ever imagined" after the company saw 50% demand destruction in March, refining executive VP Bob Herman said.

"We will be pretty careful not to bring capacity back too quickly" and look for "a pretty strong demand signal from the market," Herman said.

Phillips' Q1 utilization rate was 83%, down from 97% in Q4, reflecting maintenance activities and economic run cuts, the company said in its Q1 earnings report.