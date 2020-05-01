As expected, the FDA has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

President Trump made the announcement at a White House event with company CEO Dan O'Day.

More details: Vice-President Pence says 1M vials of the drug will begin to be distributed to hospitals on Monday. CEO O'Day says some patients benefit from as few as five doses.

O'Day further says the company is now looking to improve treatment by combining remdesivir with other drugs.

From the FDA approval letter: "It is reasonable to believe that the known and potential benefits of [remdesivir] outweigh the known and potential risks of the drug for the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19."

Approval was a foregone conclusion after two studies showed that it shortened recovery time in severely ill patients, the first drug to demonstrate a clear treatment benefit.

