Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) slides 5.2% after Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak downgrades the stock, citing less favorable risk/reward after improved fundamentals and accretive M&A pose a tougher setup in coming quarters.

Stifel gained 9.5% in the past week, vs. +4.1% for the S&P 500.

"We expect rate pressures, challenging IB outlook, higher provision, and limited comp flexibility to drive meaningful margin contraction – beyond what’s contemplated in current consensus," Chubak writes in a note.

His rating agrees with Quant rating of Neutral and contrasts with Wall Street analysts' average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 1 Neutral).