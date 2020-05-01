Honeywell's (HON -3.4% ) Q1 results were hit with a one‐two punch from the collapsing commercial airliner industry and plunging crude oil prices, but the primary driver behind today's ~3.5% drop is downbeat guidance for Q2.

Q1 aerospace revenue edged 1% higher on an organic basis, while the Performance Materials and Technologies segment - which makes products for gas processing, pipelines and oil production - saw a 5% drop in revenue.

But Honeywell expects Q2 aerospace revenue to deteriorate by 25% even as U.S. defense spending should remain healthy, as it forecasts global air transport flight hours to drop by more than 50% and global business travel flight hours to decline at least 40%.

Meanwhile, the company expects energy‐related revenue to slump 15% in Q2 amid a steep drop‐off in refining production and continued softness in gas processing.

On the positive side, Honeywell has ample liquidity including $9B in cash on hand and a new $6B two‐year term loan, as well as $800M in cash flow during Q1.