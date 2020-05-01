Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the federal court in San Francisco says Uber (NYSE:UBER) has to face an anticompetitive practices lawsuit from Sidecar Technologies, which alleges that Uber drove it out of business.

Key quote from Judge Spero's decision: "At this stage, the court finds Sidecar’s allegations of market power to be sufficiently plausible to avoid dismissal."

Sidecar launched in 2012 and offered the first app to show passengers prices before booking a ride.

The company says Uber launched with increased driver incentives and lower fare prices until the competition was out of the way. Uber then lowered driver pay and increased fares to offset its initial losses.

Sidecar shut down in December 2015 and sold its assets to GM the next year.