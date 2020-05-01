Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) takes a number of actions to slash costs in an effort to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on profitability.

The REIT is closing food and beverage outlets and other non-essential guest amenities; downsizing staffing levels and benefits, including the layoff of more than 90% of hotel staff with reductions in salary for staff not subject to layoff; and deferring non-vital capital expenditures.

Sotherly's wholly owned properties remain in operation in a limited-service capacity.

Suspends rental program operations at its two condominium properties.

SOHO completes variety of modifications with a majority of its lenders and expects modifications for remaining mortgage loans are nearing completion.

Received proceeds from two separate applications for the Paycheck Protection Program totaling ~$9.8M.

Previously: Sotherly suspends dividends, slashes costs (March 18)