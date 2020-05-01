Nomura sees 338% upside in 'overlooked' biotech

With the Biotech Index near all-time highs, Nomura Instinet finds an appealing and overlooked call in Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), where it sees "very attractive asymmetric potential upside in 2020" ahead of data on its PTG-300, across multiple indications.

Its target price of $29 implies 338% upside from today's close of $6.62.

A positive (but unexpected) Beta-thalassemia data update for PTG-300 put the company into the "penalty box," as investors seemed disappointed and it shed valuation tied to PTG-300 and traded on '943 alone (its a4b7 oral antagonist).

Then COVID-19 highlighted more benefits for the company's '943 and '200 (ORAL and gut-restricted agents for IBD), it notes, including fewer healthcare resources vs. IV-administered a4b7, and limited systemic immune suppression.

And PTG-300 is moving toward dose and POC data next year in three indications, Nomura notes: Transfusion-Dependent B-thal, PV, and HH. Each open-label study started about a quarter apart, but the TD B-thal study is the most lengthy.

Meanwhile, Protagonist's balance sheet looks firm; it ended 2019 with $133M in cash, expected to fund the company to the end of 2021; it has a debt facility with an additional $20M term loan; and it may receive milestones in a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (including a $50M milestone on completing Ph2a, estimated next year).