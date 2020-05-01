Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is up 8.5% postmarket following a move by Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to exercise nearly 18.9M warrants to buy common CGC shares.

On issuance, those shares made up about 5.1% of outstanding shares of Canopy Growth.

Those warrants were issued in November 2017 to Constellation indirect subsidiary Greenstar Canada.

They were exercised at C$12.9873 per common share, an aggregate of about C$245M. With the new shares, Constellation Brands boosts its ownership to 38.6%.

And assuming full exercise of all remaining warrants and full conversion of notes, Constellation would own about 55.8%.

"While global legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity in this evolving market is substantial," says Constellation CEO Bill Newlands. "Canopy is best positioned to win in the emerging cannabis space and we are confident in the strategic direction of the company under David Klein and his team."