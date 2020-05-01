Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) announces workforce reductions at sites supporting commercial programs as a result of lower demand for commercial airplanes.

The layoffs will affect 1,450 hourly and salaried employees at its site in Wichita, Kan.

The company says it has developed a partnership to manufacture medical devices in Wichita, and ~700 employees will be transferred to the temporary project.

Spirit is a supplier to Boeing and Airbus, both of which announced lower production rates for commercial aircraft due to the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry.