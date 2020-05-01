Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) is working on a restructuring plan that would shrink the company's 52K-member workforce by as much as 15%, resulting in a reduction of as many as 8K workers, Financial Times reports.

The vast majority of the job cuts are expected to hit the civil aerospace business, which employs 23K people worldwide and accounts for about half the company's revenue.

Rolls has begun talks with unions, and measures could still be found to mitigate the final number, but the scale is still likely to be larger than after 9/11 when it cut 5K jobs, according to the report.