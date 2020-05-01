Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is up 9.3% in postmarket trading, recouping nearly all of its regular-session decline, after agreeing to sell its Jewel Resorts in Jamaica for $60M.

The company has a binding agreement to sell the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort & Spa, and the Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark.

“The sale of these two resorts will enhance our liquidity at a superb cost of capital for our shareholders," says CEO/Chairman Bruce Wardinski. "The Company will continue to maintain a significant presence in Jamaica and we remain committed to being a leader in the Jamaican community as we move beyond this pandemic.”

The deal's expected to close in Q2.