TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) reaffirms its commitment to building the Keystone XL pipeline and a 2023 startup date, but a U.S. judge's decision two weeks ago to block a key water permit could delay the project for as much as a year.

The company believes it can overcome the issues presented by the ruling and has been working on other portions of the project, and still expects to complete a "significant" amount of work on the project in the U.S. this year, Bevin Wirzba, senior VP for liquids pipelines, said on today's earnings conference call.

Just weeks before the judge's ruling, the project had received a boost via a $5.3B aid package from Alberta's provincial government.

Bucking the trend of nearly every other company in the energy sector, TC Energy actually is increasing its 2020 capital budget because of the Keystone XL construction, rising to $7.1B from $5.7B.

In reality, CEO Russ Girling said on the call that the company still expects "some slowdown" of its 2020 construction activities and capital spending from the pandemic as the year progresses.