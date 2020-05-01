An uncommon occurrence emerged at Centene's (NYSE:CNC) annual meeting today, with two stockholder proposals winning acceptance from a majority of voters.

Along with electing all six directors, approving the say-on-pay advisory resolution (334.1M votes for vs. 161.8M votes against), ratifying auditors, and approving a stock purchase plan amendment, the company also overwhelmingly approved a stockholder proposal to eliminate a supermajority requirement of 75% support for by-law changes and certain other matters.

That proposal was opposed in the proxy statement by management; it drew 481.1M votes for, and 31.4M votes against.

A stockholder proposal on political spending disclosure also passed, but by a slimmer margin (262.6M votes for, 248.8M votes against).