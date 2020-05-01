LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) plans to operate most of its plants at 60%-80% of capacity in Q2, CEO Bob Patel said on today's earnings conference call.

"Industry consultants estimate that petrochemical and refining assets in various parts of the world are running at 60% to 80% of nameplate capacity. We expect that the majority of LyondellBasell's capacity will also operate within that range" during Q2, Patel said.

The company's 263K bbl/day Houston crude oil refinery is operating at 85%-90% capacity, the CEO also said.

LyondellBasell operates more than 40 plants worldwide and is the world's leading producer of polyolefins.

Shares fell nearly 5% in today's trade after reporting weaker than expected Q1 earnings.