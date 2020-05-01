Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) is the latest studio to re-date its film slate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing back key releases like the latest John Wick sequel and its spin-off of horror hit Saw.

John Wick 4 will take an extra year, arriving on May 27, 2022 vs. an original release date of May 21, 2021. And Saw spin-off Spiral, starring Chris Rock, was originally set for this month but will move to that May 21, 2021, date.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard also gets a year's delay, moving to Aug. 20, 2021. Other new dates: Hilary Swank in Fatale is set for Oct. 30, 2020; Kristen Wiig in Barb and Star Go to the Vista Del Mar will release July 16, 2021; Voyagers moves to Nov. 25, 2020.

Staying put: Chaos Walking on Jan. 22, 2021, and Nicolas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, set for March 19, 2021.