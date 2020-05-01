NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is assessing operations across its media and entertainment properties in a cost-cutting effort that could result in significant job losses, WSJ reports.

Although all divisions are under review, some areas reportedly under a microscope at NBCUniversal could include the theme parks division and Universal Pictures - both of which have been closed by the coronavirus - as well as the cable networks group, which includes the Bravo, E! and USA channels.

In its Q1 results, Comcast's overall revenues remained stable because of the growing broadband business, but the company reported NBCUniversal's revenue fell 7% to $7.7B compared with the same period last year.