Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) extends the timeline to return on work by at least another week for its furloughed employees, according to the memo viewed by CNBC.

The local authorities in Alameda county said that the state is “days, not weeks” away from making significant modifications to the orders to start opening the economy.

Fremont car plant has been forced to keep its facility operating at a minimum basic level since March 24, and unable to produce new electric vehicles.

"For furloughed employees, unless you are contacted by your manager about a start date, you will remain on furlough until further notice, at least for another week. You will continue to be eligible for unemployment benefits while furloughed," the email said.