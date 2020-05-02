Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) plans to aggressively raise $20B over the next quarter to take advantage of economic dislocation from the virus, WSJ reports.

The company plans to raise across many, many credit strategies, everything from capital solutions, hybrid value to market dislocation strategies and a number of other origination strategies.

To address pockets of market dislocation, the company is increasing the target size for certain funds, accelerating the timeline for other fundraisers and launching new strategies.

The company has deployed ~$10B of gross purchases in April, aggregating roughly $50B of purchases over the last four months.