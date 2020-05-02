Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches in the United States.

This recall is being conducted because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety.

The outer carton does, however, provide an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “May contain peanuts.”

There have been no reports of injury or illness.

MDLZ +0.6% after hours to $51.0

Source: Press Release