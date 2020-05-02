Impossible Foods (IMPF) appears to be headed back to the funding trough after its $500M funding round in March, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The maker of soy-based meat substitutes, including the Impossible Burger, is considering raising more money due to the uncertain environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has held initial talks with potential investors, including some Chinese funds. The oversubscribed March round of financing gave the company a valuation of ~$4B. It's not clear what valuation it's seeking for this round and its plans could still change.

The talks come as rival Beyond Meat shares have gained 43% in the past month.

Existing investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments of South Korea, Singapore's Temasek Holdings, and Horizon Ventures.

Impossible Foods has been slowly introducing products in supermarkets, meaning it's less likely to benefit from the pandemic due to benefit from the surge in the grocery business with the restaurant business in a near shutdown.

Impossible Foods said it would expand into 777 more grocery stores in the U.S.