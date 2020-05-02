Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) Q1 operating earnings of $5.87B increased from $5.55B in the year ago quarter as insurance investment income gained 12%.
Insurance-underwriting operating earnings of $363M fell from $389M a year earlier.
Insurance-investment operating income of $1.39B increased from $1.24B.
Railroad, utilities and energy operating income of $1.75B vs. $1.86B.
Other businesses operating income of $2.04B vs. $2.20B.
Other operating income of $333M compares with a $129M loss in the year-ago quarter.
Insurance float was ~$130B at March 31, 2020, an increase of ~$1B since the end of 2019.
Cash and short-term investments held at March 31, 2020 increased to $137B from $128B at the end of Q4 2019.
During the quarter, Berkshire bought back $1.74B of its shares vs. $1.59B in the year-ago period.
Q1 revenue of $61.3B increased 1.0% from $60.7B a year ago.
Total insurance revenue of $17.4B, up 10% Y/Y, with Geico underwriting revenue of $9.11B up 5.7%.
BNSF revenue of $5.42B fell 6.0%.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy revenue of $4.51B fell 3.5%.
Manufacturing revenue of $15.0B, -0.2%.
McLane Company revenue of $11.8B, -3.1%.
Service and retailing revenue of $6.96B, -1.0%.
Q1 net loss came to $30.7B, due to $55.6B of investment/ derivative losses, which includes $965M of realized gains on sales of investments and the rest being unrealized losses.
The company's annual meeting starts at 4:45 PM ET. Watch live webcast.
