Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) Q1 operating earnings of $5.87B increased from $5.55B in the year ago quarter as insurance investment income gained 12%.

Insurance-underwriting operating earnings of $363M fell from $389M a year earlier.

Insurance-investment operating income of $1.39B increased from $1.24B.

Railroad, utilities and energy operating income of $1.75B vs. $1.86B.

Other businesses operating income of $2.04B vs. $2.20B.

Other operating income of $333M compares with a $129M loss in the year-ago quarter.

Insurance float was ~$130B at March 31, 2020, an increase of ~$1B since the end of 2019.

Cash and short-term investments held at March 31, 2020 increased to $137B from $128B at the end of Q4 2019.

During the quarter, Berkshire bought back $1.74B of its shares vs. $1.59B in the year-ago period.

Q1 revenue of $61.3B increased 1.0% from $60.7B a year ago.