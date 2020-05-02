April's jobs report expected to show 20M job losses

The Labor Department will issue the April jobs report on May 8.

JPMorgan forecasts that nonfarm employment fell by about 20M in April, while the unemployment rate jumped to 15.0%. The reference point for the report was the week ending April 18 so the report won't capture the full extent of the job losses during the month.

"The March employment report already showed that the spread of COVID-19 and related restrictions on activity were depressing the labor market and we think that the April report will capture a more intense period of weakness," warns JP.

The firm expects the U-3 unemployment rate to jump from 4.4% in March to about 15.0% in April and the participation rate to be around 60%. The average workweek is seen falling from 34.2 hours in March to 34.0 hours in April, while average hourly earnings could tick higher due to more lower-wage workers losing jobs more than higher-wage workers.

JPMorgan's forecast isn't the worse on the Street, some estimates show job losses of 22M for April.