Airbnb (AIRB), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) have each raised billions of dollars to shore up liquidity to ride out the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The concern is what kind of business will return to the online travel industry once the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

"Even once traveling becomes safer, many who have lost their jobs or taken other economic hits might be slow to splash out on vacations. Meanwhile, corporate travel could take an even more prolonged dip as businesses realize how much can be done remotely," writes Laura Forman.

Forman thinks more flexible services and options from the online travel players will be needed for them to survive.

On a YTD look, Booking Holdings is down 30%, Expedia is 38% lower and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has peeled off 40%. Meanwhile, Airbnb's IPO seems to be on hold.